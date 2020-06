Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Great Location. Close to 41 & I75. Gas fireplace, a den, and a two-car garage. Upgraded features include a new HVAC system, new gas water heater, fresh exterior paint, and fresh interior paint throughout. This home is part of the Lake Park HOA and includes tennis courts, community pool, and playground. Home comes with a 30-day buyback guarantee. Terms and conditions apply.