Home
/
Acworth, GA
/
4850 Griggs Street NW
Last updated December 18 2019 at 6:23 AM

4850 Griggs Street NW

4850 Griggs Street · No Longer Available
Location

4850 Griggs Street, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 side brick home walking distance to downtown Acworth! Hardwoods and tile thruout, granite & stainless steel in kitchen, lg vaulted family room w/fireplace. Sep. dining & eat in area. Large master, mstr ba has garden tub, sep shower, double vanity. Could be 2nd master on lower level, lg bedroom,includes priv. bath & huge closet. Bonus/5th bedroom on lower level too! Oversized garage w/storage rm behind. Large deck & huge back yard. Near all conveniences yet tucked away just outside city of Acworth. Newly painted with agreeable gray.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4850 Griggs Street NW have any available units?
4850 Griggs Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 4850 Griggs Street NW have?
Some of 4850 Griggs Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4850 Griggs Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
4850 Griggs Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4850 Griggs Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 4850 Griggs Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 4850 Griggs Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 4850 Griggs Street NW offers parking.
Does 4850 Griggs Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4850 Griggs Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4850 Griggs Street NW have a pool?
No, 4850 Griggs Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 4850 Griggs Street NW have accessible units?
No, 4850 Griggs Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4850 Griggs Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4850 Griggs Street NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 4850 Griggs Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4850 Griggs Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.
