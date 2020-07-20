4850 Griggs Street NW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 4 side brick home walking distance to downtown Acworth! Hardwoods and tile thruout, granite & stainless steel in kitchen, lg vaulted family room w/fireplace. Sep. dining & eat in area. Large master, mstr ba has garden tub, sep shower, double vanity. Could be 2nd master on lower level, lg bedroom,includes priv. bath & huge closet. Bonus/5th bedroom on lower level too! Oversized garage w/storage rm behind. Large deck & huge back yard. Near all conveniences yet tucked away just outside city of Acworth. Newly painted with agreeable gray.