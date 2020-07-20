All apartments in Acworth
Acworth, GA
4822 Liberty Plaza
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:05 AM

4822 Liberty Plaza

4822 Liberty Plz · No Longer Available
Location

4822 Liberty Plz, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Entry on basement level with a bonus/office space & 2 car garage. Head upstairs to the Living Room with gas-log fireplace; kitchen with breakfast bar, all white appliances, and Breakfast area with bay window. Laundry closet with Washer/Dryer Included AS-IS, NO WARRANTY. Upper level: Master Suite with garden tub/shower combo and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath complete the upper level. Community amenities include all lawn maintenance, swim, tennis, playground & town square! **Additional $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4822 Liberty Plaza have any available units?
4822 Liberty Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 4822 Liberty Plaza have?
Some of 4822 Liberty Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4822 Liberty Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
4822 Liberty Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4822 Liberty Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 4822 Liberty Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 4822 Liberty Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 4822 Liberty Plaza offers parking.
Does 4822 Liberty Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4822 Liberty Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4822 Liberty Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 4822 Liberty Plaza has a pool.
Does 4822 Liberty Plaza have accessible units?
No, 4822 Liberty Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 4822 Liberty Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4822 Liberty Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Does 4822 Liberty Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 4822 Liberty Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
