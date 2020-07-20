4822 Liberty Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Entry on basement level with a bonus/office space & 2 car garage. Head upstairs to the Living Room with gas-log fireplace; kitchen with breakfast bar, all white appliances, and Breakfast area with bay window. Laundry closet with Washer/Dryer Included AS-IS, NO WARRANTY. Upper level: Master Suite with garden tub/shower combo and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath complete the upper level. Community amenities include all lawn maintenance, swim, tennis, playground & town square! **Additional $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.