469 Windcroft Circle NW

Available NOW! Wonderful 2 Bed/2 Bath Ranch Cottage in Acworth - Close to Interstate 75 - Available NOW! Great Location Minutes to Interstate 75, Restaurants, Shopping & Mall. Wonderful one level 2 Bed / 2 Bath Ranch Cottage with 2 car garage, covered porch, private fenced yard, and decorative brick patio & deck. Stone & Vinyl Exterior. Stone tiled flooring through-out. Family Room w/ built-in entertainment center & cozy fireplace w/ gas logs. Appliances included: Refrigerator, Microwave, Oven / Stove & Dishwasher. Neighborhood Amenities Include: Front yard lawn maintenance, sidewalks & park area for easy living! Contact Ashley Venters for more information! 770-324-7432 or ashley@theforem.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2908559)