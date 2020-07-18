All apartments in Acworth
4677 Liberty Square Drive

4677 Liberty Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4677 Liberty Square Drive, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Move-in ready! Easy living, HOA takes care of the lawn and landscaping. Newer flooring and paint; covered front porch, open back patio; separate dining room; eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances. Lots of cabinets and counter space plus pantry. See-through to family room. Spacious fireside family room. Over-sized master with large walk-in closet and spa-style bath, separate shower. Two nice sized secondary bedrooms and upstairs laundry room. Super convenient location only minutes to downtown Acworth. Right off I 75 at exit 278. Convenient to Chattahoochee Tech & KSU.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4677 Liberty Square Drive have any available units?
4677 Liberty Square Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 4677 Liberty Square Drive have?
Some of 4677 Liberty Square Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4677 Liberty Square Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4677 Liberty Square Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4677 Liberty Square Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4677 Liberty Square Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 4677 Liberty Square Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4677 Liberty Square Drive offers parking.
Does 4677 Liberty Square Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4677 Liberty Square Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4677 Liberty Square Drive have a pool?
No, 4677 Liberty Square Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4677 Liberty Square Drive have accessible units?
No, 4677 Liberty Square Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4677 Liberty Square Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4677 Liberty Square Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4677 Liberty Square Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4677 Liberty Square Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
