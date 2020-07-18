4677 Liberty Square Drive

Amenities

Move-in ready! Easy living, HOA takes care of the lawn and landscaping. Newer flooring and paint; covered front porch, open back patio; separate dining room; eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances. Lots of cabinets and counter space plus pantry. See-through to family room. Spacious fireside family room. Over-sized master with large walk-in closet and spa-style bath, separate shower. Two nice sized secondary bedrooms and upstairs laundry room. Super convenient location only minutes to downtown Acworth. Right off I 75 at exit 278. Convenient to Chattahoochee Tech & KSU.