Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Move In Ready! Master on the Main with double closets, great room, dining room, living room or office with french doors, second floor has two bedrooms, bath and loft area. Covered front porch, two car garage and patio area. Lawn maintenance, swim and tennis included. Close to interstate 75 and Lake Acworth