457 Darter Dr NW

WELCOME HOME to this adorable 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Brookhaven Subdivision, just off Cobb Pkwy/Hwy 41! Tucked away in a cul de sac, this home offers an oversized lot with fully fenced backyard. Fresh paint throughout the entire home! Downstairs has a formal Living & Dining room with hardwood floors and large windows! Huge open concept with views into the Den. Spacious Master Bedroom with two walk in closets & large master bathroom with double sinks, oversized soaking tub and separate shower! Located next to tons of shopping and restaurants! This home won't last long!
AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX
PETS: No Pets Allowed
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*
VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!
All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.
For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.