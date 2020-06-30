All apartments in Acworth
Last updated January 18 2020 at 8:38 AM

457 Darter Dr NW

457 Darter Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

457 Darter Drive Northwest, Acworth, GA 30144

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
WELCOME HOME to this adorable 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Brookhaven Subdivision, just off Cobb Pkwy/Hwy 41! Tucked away in a cul de sac, this home offers an oversized lot with fully fenced backyard. Fresh paint throughout the entire home! Downstairs has a formal Living & Dining room with hardwood floors and large windows! Huge open concept with views into the Den. Spacious Master Bedroom with two walk in closets & large master bathroom with double sinks, oversized soaking tub and separate shower! Located next to tons of shopping and restaurants! This home won't last long!

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: No Pets Allowed
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 457 Darter Dr NW have any available units?
457 Darter Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 457 Darter Dr NW have?
Some of 457 Darter Dr NW's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 457 Darter Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
457 Darter Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 457 Darter Dr NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 457 Darter Dr NW is pet friendly.
Does 457 Darter Dr NW offer parking?
Yes, 457 Darter Dr NW offers parking.
Does 457 Darter Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 457 Darter Dr NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 457 Darter Dr NW have a pool?
No, 457 Darter Dr NW does not have a pool.
Does 457 Darter Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 457 Darter Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 457 Darter Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 457 Darter Dr NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 457 Darter Dr NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 457 Darter Dr NW has units with air conditioning.

