457 Darter Dr NW

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

WELCOME HOME to this adorable 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Brookhaven Subdivision, just off Cobb Pkwy/Hwy 41! Tucked away in a cul de sac, this home offers an oversized lot with fully fenced backyard. Fresh paint throughout the entire home! Downstairs has a formal Living & Dining room with hardwood floors and large windows! Huge open concept with views into the Den. Spacious Master Bedroom with two walk in closets & large master bathroom with double sinks, oversized soaking tub and separate shower! Located next to tons of shopping and restaurants! This home won't last long!



AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX



PETS: No Pets Allowed

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.



For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.