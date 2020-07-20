431 Two Iron Trail NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

Lovely brick traditional on a great lot. Enter into a soaring 2-story foyer. Family room opens to kitchen that leads out to large private level backyard. Master suite upstairs features bath w/large vanity area, walk-in closet, and separate tub/shower. 3 additional bedrooms up including one oversized secondary bedroom that would function well as media room or playroom. Tenants have access to great neighborhood amenities including clubhouse, large pool, tennis courts, and playground. Rent is negotiable w/lease term longer than 1 year. No pets. Available 6/1/19.