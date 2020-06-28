3907 Golflinks Drive NW

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Spacious and beautiful home in Acworth! - This beauty has been lovingly maintained & is ready for its new tenant. The hardwood floors on the main accent the warm walls. Kitchen is open to family room, perfect for family gatherings. Master has a fabulous closet space. All bedrooms have good space. Basement has a extra room for storage. Lake Allatoona just mins away. Shopping 5 mins in either direction, parks, lake & YMCA. Pets are negotiable. some fees apply. To schedule a self showing please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE5156159)