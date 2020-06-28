3907 Golflinks Drive NW

Amenities
Spacious and beautiful home in Acworth! - This beauty has been lovingly maintained & is ready for its new tenant. The hardwood floors on the main accent the warm walls. Kitchen is open to family room, perfect for family gatherings. Master has a fabulous closet space. All bedrooms have good space. Basement has a extra room for storage. Lake Allatoona just mins away. Shopping 5 mins in either direction, parks, lake & YMCA. Pets are negotiable. some fees apply. To schedule a self showing please call 678-929-4345.
(RLNE5156159)