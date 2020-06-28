All apartments in Acworth
3907 Golflinks Drive NW
3907 Golflinks Drive NW

3907 Golflinks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3907 Golflinks Drive, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
playground
tennis court
Spacious and beautiful home in Acworth! - This beauty has been lovingly maintained & is ready for its new tenant. The hardwood floors on the main accent the warm walls. Kitchen is open to family room, perfect for family gatherings. Master has a fabulous closet space. All bedrooms have good space. Basement has a extra room for storage. Lake Allatoona just mins away. Shopping 5 mins in either direction, parks, lake & YMCA. Pets are negotiable. some fees apply. To schedule a self showing please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE5156159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3907 Golflinks Drive NW have any available units?
3907 Golflinks Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 3907 Golflinks Drive NW have?
Some of 3907 Golflinks Drive NW's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3907 Golflinks Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
3907 Golflinks Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3907 Golflinks Drive NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3907 Golflinks Drive NW is pet friendly.
Does 3907 Golflinks Drive NW offer parking?
No, 3907 Golflinks Drive NW does not offer parking.
Does 3907 Golflinks Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3907 Golflinks Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3907 Golflinks Drive NW have a pool?
Yes, 3907 Golflinks Drive NW has a pool.
Does 3907 Golflinks Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 3907 Golflinks Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3907 Golflinks Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3907 Golflinks Drive NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3907 Golflinks Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3907 Golflinks Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.
