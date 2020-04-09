All apartments in Acworth
Acworth, GA
3764 Laurel Green
3764 Laurel Green

3764 Laurel Green Way · No Longer Available
Location

3764 Laurel Green Way, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
refrigerator
Welcome to fabulous cul-de-sac living in your new home in the cozy Rivers Run neighborhood! Almost new, this home offers a completely open concept on main with a spacious kitchen and a separate dining room, open to entertaining/family room with vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light throughout! The master is on the main level offering plenty of space with gorgeous trey ceiling and walk-in closet. Step outside to back deck and the large private yard! Seller will consider short term rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3764 Laurel Green have any available units?
3764 Laurel Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 3764 Laurel Green have?
Some of 3764 Laurel Green's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3764 Laurel Green currently offering any rent specials?
3764 Laurel Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3764 Laurel Green pet-friendly?
No, 3764 Laurel Green is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 3764 Laurel Green offer parking?
No, 3764 Laurel Green does not offer parking.
Does 3764 Laurel Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3764 Laurel Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3764 Laurel Green have a pool?
No, 3764 Laurel Green does not have a pool.
Does 3764 Laurel Green have accessible units?
No, 3764 Laurel Green does not have accessible units.
Does 3764 Laurel Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3764 Laurel Green has units with dishwashers.
Does 3764 Laurel Green have units with air conditioning?
No, 3764 Laurel Green does not have units with air conditioning.
