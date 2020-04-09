3764 Laurel Green

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Welcome to fabulous cul-de-sac living in your new home in the cozy Rivers Run neighborhood! Almost new, this home offers a completely open concept on main with a spacious kitchen and a separate dining room, open to entertaining/family room with vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light throughout! The master is on the main level offering plenty of space with gorgeous trey ceiling and walk-in closet. Step outside to back deck and the large private yard! Seller will consider short term rental.