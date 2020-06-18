All apartments in Acworth
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:38 PM

3408 Town Square NW #3

3408 Town Square Drive Northwest · (770) 876-1822
Location

3408 Town Square Drive Northwest, Acworth, GA 30144

Price and availability

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this amazing 3 bed 2 1/2 bath townhome in the heart of it all! Perfect location close to downtown Kennesaw/Acworth with convenient access to parks, highways & shopping. 1 year old roof, new water heater, new flooring on main floor, all appliances included! The kitchen offers a breakfast bar and pantry in a central location perfect for entertaining. The family room includes crown moulding and a cozy gas fireplace for those cold winter nights. The spacious master suite is complete with a walk-in closet and soaking tub. Everything you need is right here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 Town Square NW #3 have any available units?
3408 Town Square NW #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
How much is rent in Acworth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Acworth Rent Report.
Is 3408 Town Square NW #3 currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Town Square NW #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Town Square NW #3 pet-friendly?
No, 3408 Town Square NW #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 3408 Town Square NW #3 offer parking?
No, 3408 Town Square NW #3 does not offer parking.
Does 3408 Town Square NW #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3408 Town Square NW #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Town Square NW #3 have a pool?
No, 3408 Town Square NW #3 does not have a pool.
Does 3408 Town Square NW #3 have accessible units?
No, 3408 Town Square NW #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Town Square NW #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3408 Town Square NW #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3408 Town Square NW #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3408 Town Square NW #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
