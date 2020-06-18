3408 Town Square NW #3

Amenities

Welcome home to this amazing 3 bed 2 1/2 bath townhome in the heart of it all! Perfect location close to downtown Kennesaw/Acworth with convenient access to parks, highways & shopping. 1 year old roof, new water heater, new flooring on main floor, all appliances included! The kitchen offers a breakfast bar and pantry in a central location perfect for entertaining. The family room includes crown moulding and a cozy gas fireplace for those cold winter nights. The spacious master suite is complete with a walk-in closet and soaking tub. Everything you need is right here!