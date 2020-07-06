3396 Palm Circle NW

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bed 3.5 bath home on finished basement in Kennesaw in great location with so much to love!

Open airy floor plan with lots of large windows and natural lighting

Grand family room with 2-story foyer that feature flip and go gas fireplace

Beautiful gourmet kitchen with brand new microwave, fridge, dishwasher, 5 burner gas stove, island, lots of cabinets, built-in work station, lots of counter space, extra built-in desk

Sunroom with access to separate side deck

Lots of canned lights

Extra large and tall sliding glass doors

Laundry room conveniently located next to kitchen. Extra laundry connection in basement

Updated and modern light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout

Updated powder room w/ new vanity

Built in desk in upstairs hallway

4 bedrooms total upstairs. Spacious master with trey ceiling, walk in closet

Upstairs hall bath has updated vanity, new toilet and light fixture

Master bath has double vanity, tiled floors, new toilet, separate garden tub and shower, walk in closet, separate vanity counter

2 car automatic garage with deep freezer for your use

Alarm system paid to the end of December.

Finished bsmt with bathroom

Compost barrels in backyard for tenant use

Pest control included

Grill and patio furniture stays

Optional: landscaping can be included for total rent of $2130.



Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older)