3396 Palm Circle NW

Amenities
Gorgeous 4 bed 3.5 bath home on finished basement in Kennesaw in great location with so much to love!
Open airy floor plan with lots of large windows and natural lighting
Grand family room with 2-story foyer that feature flip and go gas fireplace
Beautiful gourmet kitchen with brand new microwave, fridge, dishwasher, 5 burner gas stove, island, lots of cabinets, built-in work station, lots of counter space, extra built-in desk
Sunroom with access to separate side deck
Lots of canned lights
Extra large and tall sliding glass doors
Laundry room conveniently located next to kitchen. Extra laundry connection in basement
Updated and modern light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout
Updated powder room w/ new vanity
Built in desk in upstairs hallway
4 bedrooms total upstairs. Spacious master with trey ceiling, walk in closet
Upstairs hall bath has updated vanity, new toilet and light fixture
Master bath has double vanity, tiled floors, new toilet, separate garden tub and shower, walk in closet, separate vanity counter
2 car automatic garage with deep freezer for your use
Alarm system paid to the end of December.
Finished bsmt with bathroom
Compost barrels in backyard for tenant use
Pest control included
Grill and patio furniture stays
Optional: landscaping can be included for total rent of $2130.
. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com