Home
/
Acworth, GA
/
3396 Palm Circle NW
Last updated July 16 2019

3396 Palm Circle NW

3396 Palm Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3396 Palm Circle, Acworth, GA 30144

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 bed 3.5 bath home on finished basement in Kennesaw in great location with so much to love!
Open airy floor plan with lots of large windows and natural lighting
Grand family room with 2-story foyer that feature flip and go gas fireplace
Beautiful gourmet kitchen with brand new microwave, fridge, dishwasher, 5 burner gas stove, island, lots of cabinets, built-in work station, lots of counter space, extra built-in desk
Sunroom with access to separate side deck
Lots of canned lights
Extra large and tall sliding glass doors
Laundry room conveniently located next to kitchen. Extra laundry connection in basement
Updated and modern light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout
Updated powder room w/ new vanity
Built in desk in upstairs hallway
4 bedrooms total upstairs. Spacious master with trey ceiling, walk in closet
Upstairs hall bath has updated vanity, new toilet and light fixture
Master bath has double vanity, tiled floors, new toilet, separate garden tub and shower, walk in closet, separate vanity counter
2 car automatic garage with deep freezer for your use
Alarm system paid to the end of December.
Finished bsmt with bathroom
Compost barrels in backyard for tenant use
Pest control included
Grill and patio furniture stays
Optional: landscaping can be included for total rent of $2130.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3396 Palm Circle NW have any available units?
3396 Palm Circle NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 3396 Palm Circle NW have?
Some of 3396 Palm Circle NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3396 Palm Circle NW currently offering any rent specials?
3396 Palm Circle NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3396 Palm Circle NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3396 Palm Circle NW is pet friendly.
Does 3396 Palm Circle NW offer parking?
Yes, 3396 Palm Circle NW offers parking.
Does 3396 Palm Circle NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3396 Palm Circle NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3396 Palm Circle NW have a pool?
No, 3396 Palm Circle NW does not have a pool.
Does 3396 Palm Circle NW have accessible units?
No, 3396 Palm Circle NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3396 Palm Circle NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3396 Palm Circle NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3396 Palm Circle NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3396 Palm Circle NW has units with air conditioning.

