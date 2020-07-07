All apartments in Acworth
Find more places like 3349 Freedom Landing Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Acworth, GA
/
3349 Freedom Landing Northwest
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:55 PM

3349 Freedom Landing Northwest

3349 Freedom Landing Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Acworth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3349 Freedom Landing Northwest, Acworth, GA 30144

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath true step-less ranch in sought after Liberty Commons Community! Just minutes from parks, Historic Downtown Kennesaw, great restaurants, shopping and easy access to I-75. This home has a private back yard! Don't miss your opportunity to view this house! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1588483?source=marketing

SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED

Minimum Qualifications:
$50 application fee per person. Anyone over 18 must apply
Must make 3.5 times the rent in income
Must have good and verifiable rental history
Must have at least 2 years verifiable job history
Background check will be preformed
Credit check will be preformed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3349 Freedom Landing Northwest have any available units?
3349 Freedom Landing Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
Is 3349 Freedom Landing Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3349 Freedom Landing Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3349 Freedom Landing Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 3349 Freedom Landing Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 3349 Freedom Landing Northwest offer parking?
No, 3349 Freedom Landing Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 3349 Freedom Landing Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3349 Freedom Landing Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3349 Freedom Landing Northwest have a pool?
No, 3349 Freedom Landing Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3349 Freedom Landing Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3349 Freedom Landing Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3349 Freedom Landing Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3349 Freedom Landing Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3349 Freedom Landing Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3349 Freedom Landing Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St
Acworth, GA 30101
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge
Acworth, GA 30102
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101

Similar Pages

Acworth 1 BedroomsAcworth 2 Bedrooms
Acworth Apartments with ParkingAcworth Dog Friendly Apartments
Acworth Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GA
Doraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College