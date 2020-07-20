3318 Blue Springs Walk NW

Amenities
Great room with fireplace, formal dining room. Deep counter small in kitchen. hardwoods, granite countertops, updated appliances and covered porch. Spacious master with seating area, spa like bath and large walk in closet will become your retreat! Large secondaries and landing with media area, ample laundry room, double linen closet and a gorgeous balcony complete the upstairs! Located near schools, shopping and main roads for an easy commute!
$50 Application Fee Per Adult, $235 Move-In Admin Fee & 1% Monthly Admin Fee
Please schedule a viewing using the link provided https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvestgeorgia
If you have any questions please contact our office at (470) 481-4070
Or visit www.RentVestAtlanta.com for other listings just like this one
Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Georgia
260 Peach Tree Street Suite 2200 Atlanta, GA 30303