Acworth, GA
3318 Blue Springs Walk NW
Last updated May 25 2019 at 7:43 AM

3318 Blue Springs Walk NW

3318 Blue Springs Walk · No Longer Available
Location

3318 Blue Springs Walk, Acworth, GA 30144

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
Great room with fireplace, formal dining room. Deep counter small in kitchen. hardwoods, granite countertops, updated appliances and covered porch. Spacious master with seating area, spa like bath and large walk in closet will become your retreat! Large secondaries and landing with media area, ample laundry room, double linen closet and a gorgeous balcony complete the upstairs! Located near schools, shopping and main roads for an easy commute!

$50 Application Fee Per Adult, $235 Move-In Admin Fee & 1% Monthly Admin Fee

Please schedule a viewing using the link provided https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvestgeorgia
If you have any questions please contact our office at (470) 481-4070
Or visit www.RentVestAtlanta.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Georgia
260 Peach Tree Street Suite 2200 Atlanta, GA 30303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3318 Blue Springs Walk NW have any available units?
3318 Blue Springs Walk NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 3318 Blue Springs Walk NW have?
Some of 3318 Blue Springs Walk NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3318 Blue Springs Walk NW currently offering any rent specials?
3318 Blue Springs Walk NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 Blue Springs Walk NW pet-friendly?
No, 3318 Blue Springs Walk NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 3318 Blue Springs Walk NW offer parking?
No, 3318 Blue Springs Walk NW does not offer parking.
Does 3318 Blue Springs Walk NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3318 Blue Springs Walk NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 Blue Springs Walk NW have a pool?
No, 3318 Blue Springs Walk NW does not have a pool.
Does 3318 Blue Springs Walk NW have accessible units?
No, 3318 Blue Springs Walk NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 Blue Springs Walk NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3318 Blue Springs Walk NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3318 Blue Springs Walk NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3318 Blue Springs Walk NW does not have units with air conditioning.
