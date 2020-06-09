3217 Liberty Commons Drive NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This traditional brick & frame ranch welcomes you home with a entry that opens into the Open Concept LR/DR/Kitchen with Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. From the entry proceed into the Living Room with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and built-in automatic gas log fireplace and further into the Dining Room with sliding glass door to patio and the fenced back yard with private forest view. Overlooking the LR-DR is the kitchen with oversized breakfast bar, all Stainless-Steel appliances, laundry closet and pantry.