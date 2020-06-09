3158 Justice Mill Court NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Come see this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home ready for move in! Along with the great price point, the main level includes a welcoming entrance way leading right into the living area that is complete with high ceilings. The spacious kitchen makes cooking easy and overlooks the breakfast/dining area. The master suite features a full bath with separate tub & shower. Two other bedrooms round out this home with the 2nd full bath located on the second level. The fenced in backyard and patio area makes for a great afternoon enjoying the Georgia sun!