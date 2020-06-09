All apartments in Acworth
Find more places like 3158 Justice Mill Court NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Acworth, GA
/
3158 Justice Mill Court NW
Last updated March 15 2020 at 9:26 PM

3158 Justice Mill Court NW

3158 Justice Mill Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Acworth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3158 Justice Mill Court Northwest, Acworth, GA 30144

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Come see this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home ready for move in! Along with the great price point, the main level includes a welcoming entrance way leading right into the living area that is complete with high ceilings. The spacious kitchen makes cooking easy and overlooks the breakfast/dining area. The master suite features a full bath with separate tub & shower. Two other bedrooms round out this home with the 2nd full bath located on the second level. The fenced in backyard and patio area makes for a great afternoon enjoying the Georgia sun!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3158 Justice Mill Court NW have any available units?
3158 Justice Mill Court NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 3158 Justice Mill Court NW have?
Some of 3158 Justice Mill Court NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3158 Justice Mill Court NW currently offering any rent specials?
3158 Justice Mill Court NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3158 Justice Mill Court NW pet-friendly?
No, 3158 Justice Mill Court NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 3158 Justice Mill Court NW offer parking?
Yes, 3158 Justice Mill Court NW offers parking.
Does 3158 Justice Mill Court NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3158 Justice Mill Court NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3158 Justice Mill Court NW have a pool?
No, 3158 Justice Mill Court NW does not have a pool.
Does 3158 Justice Mill Court NW have accessible units?
No, 3158 Justice Mill Court NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3158 Justice Mill Court NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3158 Justice Mill Court NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3158 Justice Mill Court NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3158 Justice Mill Court NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge
Acworth, GA 30102
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St
Acworth, GA 30101

Similar Pages

Acworth 1 BedroomsAcworth 2 Bedrooms
Acworth Apartments with ParkingAcworth Dog Friendly Apartments
Acworth Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GA
Doraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College