All apartments in Acworth
Find more places like 2920 Noah Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Acworth, GA
/
2920 Noah Dr
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:35 AM

2920 Noah Dr

2920 Noah Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Acworth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2920 Noah Drive, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome Home to this adorable 4 bedroom 3 bath home in swim/tennis community of Lake Park! The split-level home features hardwood floors, walk-in closets, Dining/Great Room, Stackable W/D Included. Master bath features Garden Tub and Separate Shower. Location is near downtown Acworth with tons of shopping and restaurants nearby. This neighborhood features Two Swimming Pools, Playground and Tennis! This home won't last long, schedule your viewing TODAY!

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 Noah Dr have any available units?
2920 Noah Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 2920 Noah Dr have?
Some of 2920 Noah Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 Noah Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2920 Noah Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 Noah Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2920 Noah Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2920 Noah Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2920 Noah Dr offers parking.
Does 2920 Noah Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2920 Noah Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 Noah Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2920 Noah Dr has a pool.
Does 2920 Noah Dr have accessible units?
No, 2920 Noah Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 Noah Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 Noah Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2920 Noah Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2920 Noah Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St
Acworth, GA 30101
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge
Acworth, GA 30102

Similar Pages

Acworth 1 BedroomsAcworth 2 Bedrooms
Acworth Apartments with ParkingAcworth Dog Friendly Apartments
Acworth Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GA
Doraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College