2920 Noah Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Welcome Home to this adorable 4 bedroom 3 bath home in swim/tennis community of Lake Park! The split-level home features hardwood floors, walk-in closets, Dining/Great Room, Stackable W/D Included. Master bath features Garden Tub and Separate Shower. Location is near downtown Acworth with tons of shopping and restaurants nearby. This neighborhood features Two Swimming Pools, Playground and Tennis! This home won't last long, schedule your viewing TODAY!



AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX



PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.



For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.