Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Don't miss out on this 3 bed 2 bath ranch located in Blue Springs. The freshly painted home features bamboo hardwoods throughout. The property features a spacious family room, separate dining and a sun-room that provides a view of the private backyard. Spacious Master bedroom features access to the back patio and walk-in closet with shelving. Master bath features a garden tub and separate shower. Conveniently located to plenty of shopping and dining options.