All apartments in Acworth
Find more places like 1050 Taso Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Acworth, GA
/
1050 Taso Trail
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:01 PM

1050 Taso Trail

1050 Taso Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Acworth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1050 Taso Trail, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Come live in this beautiful home! You will not want to leave this spacious 4 bed 3 bath house with an extra bonus room and a ton of storage space. House is newly updated with new paint and carpet in the main living areas. Very low maintenance!

Click here for more pictures: https://plus.google.com/photos/112536362322504120569/albums/5853050270657607377?authkey=CJuf9o__lsyjYQ

There is so much to love about this home:

- Home is immaculately well-kept
- Bright, sunny, and airy, sure to lighten anyone's mood
- Open floor plan
- Gas fireplace in family room is cozy and inviting
- Family room features vaulted ceiling and new carpeting
- New paint throughout with neutral colors
- Large kitchen offers plenty of cabinets and counter space, you just need to bring a fridge to make it complete!
- Enjoy the HUGE totally fenced-in backyard and entertain guest the newly stained deck
- Large master bedroom with tray ceiling
- Full master bath features separate shower and jetted tub.
- All bedrooms have ceiling fans for energy savings.
- The lower level bedroom has its own full bath plus a bonus room that could be used as an office or 5th bedroom.
- Extra storage room downstairs for all your knick knacks
- Huge utility and workshop room in the garage
- Oversized 2-car automatic garage with plenty of room for storage

NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!
Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria

*Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter
*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 Taso Trail have any available units?
1050 Taso Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 1050 Taso Trail have?
Some of 1050 Taso Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 Taso Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Taso Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Taso Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050 Taso Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1050 Taso Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1050 Taso Trail offers parking.
Does 1050 Taso Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1050 Taso Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Taso Trail have a pool?
No, 1050 Taso Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1050 Taso Trail have accessible units?
No, 1050 Taso Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Taso Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 Taso Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1050 Taso Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1050 Taso Trail has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge
Acworth, GA 30102
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St
Acworth, GA 30101
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101

Similar Pages

Acworth 1 BedroomsAcworth 2 Bedrooms
Acworth Apartments with ParkingAcworth Dog Friendly Apartments
Acworth Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GA
Doraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College