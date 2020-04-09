1050 Taso Trail

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Come live in this beautiful home! You will not want to leave this spacious 4 bed 3 bath house with an extra bonus room and a ton of storage space. House is newly updated with new paint and carpet in the main living areas. Very low maintenance!



Click here for more pictures: https://plus.google.com/photos/112536362322504120569/albums/5853050270657607377?authkey=CJuf9o__lsyjYQ



There is so much to love about this home:



- Home is immaculately well-kept

- Bright, sunny, and airy, sure to lighten anyone's mood

- Open floor plan

- Gas fireplace in family room is cozy and inviting

- Family room features vaulted ceiling and new carpeting

- New paint throughout with neutral colors

- Large kitchen offers plenty of cabinets and counter space, you just need to bring a fridge to make it complete!

- Enjoy the HUGE totally fenced-in backyard and entertain guest the newly stained deck

- Large master bedroom with tray ceiling

- Full master bath features separate shower and jetted tub.

- All bedrooms have ceiling fans for energy savings.

- The lower level bedroom has its own full bath plus a bonus room that could be used as an office or 5th bedroom.

- Extra storage room downstairs for all your knick knacks

- Huge utility and workshop room in the garage

- Oversized 2-car automatic garage with plenty of room for storage



NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!

Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria



*Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter

*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older)