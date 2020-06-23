5617 10th St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute Stand Alone 1BR Cottage Home. Walk to Downtown Restaurants & Shops! - Cute Cottage Style Stand Alone Home. Laminate Wood Floors, Screened in Porch, Updated Appliances, and Detached Utility Shed. Walking Distance to Downtown Zephyrhills.



NO APPLICATION FEE!



Have No Recent Eviction History?

Make 3 Times the Rent Amount on a Monthly Basis?

YOU QUALIFY!



Very Pet Friendly (Breed Specific)



Security Deposit = 1 Months Rent

First + Security =YOU GET THE KEY



(RLNE4609601)