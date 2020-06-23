All apartments in Zephyrhills
Find more places like 5617 10th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zephyrhills, FL
/
5617 10th St
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

5617 10th St

5617 10th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Zephyrhills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5617 10th Street, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
City Of Zephyrhills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Stand Alone 1BR Cottage Home. Walk to Downtown Restaurants & Shops! - Cute Cottage Style Stand Alone Home. Laminate Wood Floors, Screened in Porch, Updated Appliances, and Detached Utility Shed. Walking Distance to Downtown Zephyrhills.

NO APPLICATION FEE!

**Call NOW for a Showing!**

813-325-8413

Have No Recent Eviction History?
Make 3 Times the Rent Amount on a Monthly Basis?
YOU QUALIFY!

Very Pet Friendly (Breed Specific)

Security Deposit = 1 Months Rent
First + Security =YOU GET THE KEY

**Call NOW for a Showing!**

813-325-8413

(RLNE4609601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5617 10th St have any available units?
5617 10th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills, FL.
What amenities does 5617 10th St have?
Some of 5617 10th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5617 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
5617 10th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5617 10th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5617 10th St is pet friendly.
Does 5617 10th St offer parking?
No, 5617 10th St does not offer parking.
Does 5617 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5617 10th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5617 10th St have a pool?
No, 5617 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 5617 10th St have accessible units?
No, 5617 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5617 10th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5617 10th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5617 10th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5617 10th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr
Zephyrhills, FL 33541

Similar Pages

Zephyrhills 1 BedroomsZephyrhills 2 Bedrooms
Zephyrhills Apartments with ParkingZephyrhills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Zephyrhills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Windermere, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLThe Villages, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa