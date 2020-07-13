/
apartments with pool
49 Apartments for rent in Zephyrhills, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1314 sqft
Your search for apartments in Zephyrhills, FL is over.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
36125 Stable Wilk Avenue
36125 Stable Wilk Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,815
2054 sqft
This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home includes a large living/kitchen/dining open floor plan on the 1st floor. Spacious bedrooms privately located on the 2nd floor. Full 2 car garage. Covered front entry.
Results within 1 mile of Zephyrhills
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
5904 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE
5904 Willow Ridge Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1205 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath corner unit condominium on the desirable first floor. NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING BEING INSTALLED NOW IN ALL THE ROOMS! Neutral beige color throughout with ceiling fans in the bedrooms and family room.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
36009 Deer Creek Dr Unit 104
36009 Deer Creek Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1029 sqft
Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 about This very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has ceramic tile floors throughout. Living room and kitchen in center of plan with bedrooms and bathrooms on either side in a split plan. Laundry with washer and dryer.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Chapel Creek
34830 HIGHBURY LANE
34830 Highbury Lane, Pasadena Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1494 sqft
BEAUTIFUL almost NEW home in Chapel Creek. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home backs up to a beautiful pond, with plenty of back yard space. The UPGRADED flooring is AMAZING. Upgraded cabinets and granite countertops with ample space.
1 of 14
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
36243 Lake Chase Blvd Bldg 1
36243 Lake Chase Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call Norma Newgent at 813-892-9147 to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit features 1029 sq. ft. of living space. Split floor plan, inside laundry and comes with a washer and dryer. Hurry!
Results within 5 miles of Zephyrhills
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
13 Units Available
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1409 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT CYPRESS POINTSetting new standards for luxury living, The Columns at Cypress Point combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities found only in the finest of apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
20 Units Available
Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln, Dade City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1357 sqft
Comfortable units with separate dining areas, garden tubs and walk-in closets. Onsite amenities include a business center, 24-hour gym and playground. Close to the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve. Near I-75.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE
8356 Olive Brook Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2772 sqft
Don't miss out this Gorgeous 2 story, 4beds 3 bath and 2.5 garage plus loft and office, extra space for storage in highly anticipated NATIONS'S FIRST CRYSTAL LAGOON COMMUNITY. Granite counter tops in both kitchen and baths.
Results within 10 miles of Zephyrhills
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
28 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
8 Units Available
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1405 sqft
Can't beat amenity package: resort-style pool, tennis court, and 24-hour fitness center to name a few. Interiors are stylishly appointed with crown molding, hardwood floors, and screened-in verandas. Convenient access to I-75.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
146 Units Available
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,340
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1139 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
31216 Chatterly Drive
31216 Chatterly Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2080 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Saddle Creek Manor
27610 Pleasure Ride Loop
27610 Pleasure Ride Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1176 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 1 car garage! Look in Description for the Virtual Tour! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 1 car garage.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
1136 Sleepy Oak Dr.
1136 Sleepy Oak Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1570 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE- 2/3* bedroom 2.5 bath - Meadow Pointe, 2/3 bedroom, 2.5 bath fully furnished townhouse. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, all appliances included. Located in Wesley Chapel community.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
30046 Granda Hills Court
30046 Granda Hills Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1184 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2029911 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks
27417 SILVER THATCH DRIVE
27417 Silver Thatch Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2643 sqft
Amazing POOL home in the GATED section of Seven Oaks with LAWN CARE, PEST CONTROL and POOL CARE ALL INCLUDED! Don't miss this much sought after opportunity to rent a custom styled POOL home in a GATED and thriving community with lots of open floor
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
31404 Philmar Ln
31404 Philmar Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1598 sqft
Meadow Pointe Heatherstone Community beautiful 3/2 with 1598 Sq.Ft. is ready for a new Tenant. Neutral colors through out spacious living room with high volume and vaulted ceilings, open layout.
1 of 15
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
18019 Birdwater Drive
18019 Birdwater Drive, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1502 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10454 Blackmore Drive
10454 Blackmore Drive, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1296 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
18108 Villa Creek Dr
18108 Villa Creek Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
967 sqft
A two bedroom one bath 2 story condo with vaulted ceilings. This property has a newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom as well as a balcony. The community has a fitness center, club house and a pool. This gated community is built around a large lake.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
31138 Harthorn Ct.
31138 Harthorn Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1603 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 on Cul-de-sac - Spacious 3/2 in a Cul-de-sac with no backyard neighbors and it is fully fenced in the gated community of Wrencrest! Large living/dining room with vaulted ceilings. Entire interior home has just been freshly painted.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Cory Lake Isles
10951 Cory Lake Dr
10951 Cory Lake Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1941 sqft
Text/Call Kyle Jones for a showing 727-480-5028 Beautiful 3BR/2BA with a screened patio that looks out to a canal leading to a big lake. Laminate flooring in the large, open LR/DR/Eat-in kitchen. New laminate in the MBR.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
29945 PLAYA DEL REY LANE
29945 Playa Del Rey Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1184 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW !Beautiful townhouse in desirable gated Meadow Point Community of Covina Key! This End unit Townhome has 2brm/1.
