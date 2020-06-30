5251 3rd Street

Amenities

Great 3/1.5 house for rent in Zephyrhills! - Specious 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom single family home in Zephyrhills. Granite countertops in the kitchen, tile floors throughout, sliding doors in the kitchen leading to the backyard. Washer/ Dryer hookups inside the house. Located near by The Broach School.



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



