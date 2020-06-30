All apartments in Zephyrhills
5251 3rd Street

5251 3rd Street
Location

5251 3rd Street, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
City Of Zephyrhills

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
Great 3/1.5 house for rent in Zephyrhills! - Specious 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom single family home in Zephyrhills. Granite countertops in the kitchen, tile floors throughout, sliding doors in the kitchen leading to the backyard. Washer/ Dryer hookups inside the house. Located near by The Broach School.

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE4472332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5251 3rd Street have any available units?
5251 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills, FL.
What amenities does 5251 3rd Street have?
Some of 5251 3rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5251 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
5251 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5251 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5251 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 5251 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 5251 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 5251 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5251 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5251 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 5251 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 5251 3rd Street have accessible units?
Yes, 5251 3rd Street has accessible units.
Does 5251 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5251 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5251 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5251 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

