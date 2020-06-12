/
2 bedroom apartments
18 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Yulee, FL
11 Units Available
Beach House at Amelia
85041 Christian Way, Yulee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1144 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Come home to exquisite apartment living at the Beach House at Amelia.
42 Units Available
Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way, Yulee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1228 sqft
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community offers a gym, pool, dog park and 24-hour maintenance.
Results within 5 miles of Yulee
90 Units Available
Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1105 sqft
Discover your new home where you connect with neighbors, live comfortably and enjoy the native wildlife from the wetlands.
15 Units Available
Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd, Fernandina Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1031 sqft
Located on historic Amelia Island, these classic garden style apartments and townhomes offer island living at an affordable price. Enjoy breathtaking sunset views of the marsh from your patio or take evening walks under the moss laden oaks.
1 Unit Available
1820 Perimeter Park
1820 Perimeter Park Road West, Fernandina Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1476 sqft
1820 Perimeter Park Available 05/01/20 Amelia Park Condo For Rent - Looking for something that's not too big, but not too small? Then don't miss this popular two bedroom two bath condo in Amelia Park.
Results within 10 miles of Yulee
6 Units Available
The Retreat at Hidden Bay
2000 Harbor Pines Dr, St. Marys, GA
2 Bedrooms
$880
900 sqft
Tucked into a tranquil area in coastal Georgia. Lots of outdoor green space and near area trails. Pet-friendly community. Spacious interiors recently remodeled to include modern kitchens and bathrooms.
Biscayne
16 Units Available
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$910
913 sqft
Biscayne location close to airport with convenient access to I-295 and I-95. Walking distance to shopping. Gated entrance, outdoor pool, and recreational trails. One, two, and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and extra storage.
Jacksonville North Estates
30 Units Available
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1271 sqft
This luxury apartment complex comes with air conditioning and walk-in closets, is fitted with its own alarm system, and benefits from 24-hour maintenance and internet access. Pet-friendly, and close to the I-95 for commuting needs.
36 Units Available
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1192 sqft
Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring and private balconies. Pet-friendly community with a fitness studio, gaming room and an outdoor lounge, among other amenities. Close to I-95.
Turtle Creek
5 Units Available
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
1100 sqft
Located along the Broward River. Air conditioned units feature all kitchen appliances and hook-ups for a washer and dryer. Hardwood and carpet flooring, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and extra storage space.
Oceanway
34 Units Available
Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1030 sqft
Modern, open floor plans. Patios and balconies. Minutes to Jacksonville International Airport and I-95. Updated stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry for convenience. On-site pool, tennis courts and playground. Pet-friendly.
Jacksonville North Estates
22 Units Available
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1189 sqft
This complex offers luxury living and impressive amenities. Just off I-95, this is a commuter's paradise. Features include walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, granite counters and custom cabinetry.
1 Unit Available
304 Baltic Court
304 Baltic Court, St. Marys, GA
2 Bedrooms
$795
892 sqft
304 Baltic Court Available 07/02/20 304 BALTIC CT - PENDING APPLICATION - AVAILABLE ON 07/02/2020 - 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH BRICK DUPLEX IN CONVENIENT LOCATION. RECENTLY RENOVATED! TILE FLOORING.
1 Unit Available
3318 Sea Marsh Rd
3318 Sea Marsh Road, Nassau County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1450 sqft
3318 Sea Marsh Rd Available 07/01/20 Resort Living - Fairway Oaks Patio Home located in the gated Omni Resort Amelia Island Plantation. Quiet 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1450 sq. ft., recently painted interior. Community pool just steps from door..
1 Unit Available
4813 St Marc Ct
4813 Saint Marc Court, Nassau County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1149 sqft
4813 St Marc Ct Available 07/06/20 IIsland condo close to beach and shopping - 1149sf, 2BR/2BA condo on south end of Amelia Island. Recently renovated. Upgraded kitchen with new cabinets, counter tops and stainless appliances.
1 Unit Available
2328 Sadler Rd Unit 7-C - 1
2328 Sadler Road, Fernandina Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
791 sqft
Amelia Island- (7-12 month lease) - This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is completely remodeled and in excellent condition. All utilities, internet and cable television included. Swimming pool and tennis court. Short walk to the beach via private access.
1 Unit Available
132 E Lakemont Dr
132 East Lakemont Drive, Kingsland, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
906 sqft
Two bedroom, two bathroom Charming brick duplex. Recently renovated with all new wood look tile throughout and new interior paint. Conveniently located in between Kingsland and St Marys and close to Kings Bay Sub-Base.
1 Unit Available
3030 Sea Marsh Rd - 3030 Club Villas
3030 Sea Marsh Rd, Nassau County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1743 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in the Omni Amelia Island Plantation - 1743 sf. 2BR/2.5BA Beautifully furnished and renovated Omni Amelia Island Plantation villa overlooking the nature preserve. Master Suite with balcony.
