Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

97364 Pirates Point Road

97364 Pirates Point Rd · No Longer Available
Location

97364 Pirates Point Rd, Yulee, FL 32097

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/768545c0a7 ---- This marsh front three bedroom two bath home in Pirates Woods is available for immediate move in! Home features include new wood floors in living area and kitchen. New countertop, backsplash, stove and microwave in the kitchen. Two spacious guest bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath. Large master bedroom with walkout to back porch and walk-in closet with washer/dryer hookups. Exterior features fully fenced back yard, new dock, storage shed and two car garage. The pirates Woods community also features a community boat ramp, dock and community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97364 Pirates Point Road have any available units?
97364 Pirates Point Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yulee, FL.
What amenities does 97364 Pirates Point Road have?
Some of 97364 Pirates Point Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97364 Pirates Point Road currently offering any rent specials?
97364 Pirates Point Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97364 Pirates Point Road pet-friendly?
No, 97364 Pirates Point Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yulee.
Does 97364 Pirates Point Road offer parking?
Yes, 97364 Pirates Point Road offers parking.
Does 97364 Pirates Point Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97364 Pirates Point Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97364 Pirates Point Road have a pool?
Yes, 97364 Pirates Point Road has a pool.
Does 97364 Pirates Point Road have accessible units?
No, 97364 Pirates Point Road does not have accessible units.
Does 97364 Pirates Point Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 97364 Pirates Point Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 97364 Pirates Point Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 97364 Pirates Point Road has units with air conditioning.

