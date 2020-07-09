97364 Pirates Point Road

Amenities

This marsh front three bedroom two bath home in Pirates Woods is available for immediate move in! Home features include new wood floors in living area and kitchen. New countertop, backsplash, stove and microwave in the kitchen. Two spacious guest bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath. Large master bedroom with walkout to back porch and walk-in closet with washer/dryer hookups. Exterior features fully fenced back yard, new dock, storage shed and two car garage. The pirates Woods community also features a community boat ramp, dock and community pool.