Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

AVAILABLE 07/20/2020 Don't miss out on this one of a kind charmer. This authentic, all brick home is situated just minutes away from shopping and dining. Back patio backs up to wooded reserve so enjoy backyard cookouts and family time.This 4 bedroom 2 bath comes with 1483 sq. ft., spacious living areas, Large formal living room upon entry has tons of natural light. Step into your fully and spacious upgraded kitchen with new appliances, gorgeous white cabinets. Call today for more info!