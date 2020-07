Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Newly, fully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large property. All new vinyl plank flooring throughout. Brand new kitchen appliances and whit cabinets. Bathrooms have been upgraded with new shower, vanities and floors. Water is on a well. Owner to leave riding lawn mower for tenant. Dryer for tenant conv. only. New washer delivered upon move in. Property is owner managed. Pets accepted with approval. Tenant resp. for salt in water softener.