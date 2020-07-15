/
furnished apartments
11 Furnished Apartments for rent in World Golf Village, FL
965 Registry Blvd 101
965 Registry Boulevard, World Golf Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1621 sqft
965 Registry Blvd 101 - If you're going to be spending a lot of time at home, you may want to be here in this lovely 3-bedroom condo. Everything is included and its beautifully furnished.
945 Registry Blvd 210
945 Registry Boulevard, World Golf Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1587 sqft
3-bedroom furnished condo short term or long term - Bring your suitcase! Everything is included in this beautifully furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath condo with balcony. In your home away from home, enjoy a serene setting in a relaxing environment.
355 N SHORE CIR
355 North Shore Circle, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2172 sqft
Waterfront and amazingly spacious ground floor furnished condo with TWO screened lanai's and covered parking in gated community. You'll feel right at home in this renovated 3/4 PLUS office overlooking the waterway from multiple rooms in the unit.
Results within 5 miles of World Golf Village
300 VIA CASTILLA
300 Via Castilla, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1278 sqft
Beautiful and clean 2 bedroom ground floor FURNISHED condo with office/den in Avila located in Palencia. New laminate floors throughout. No Carpet.
Results within 10 miles of World Golf Village
12956 SPRING RAIN RD
12956 Spring Rain Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1520 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED ... 3/2 on a beautiful lake front lot. Gated community, 1 car garage, screened back porch. Inside Laundry.
513 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP
513 Golden Lake Loop, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1079 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nicely FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Sebastian Cove in St Augustine, FL! You enter through your single car attached garage.
88 Glenneyre Circle
88 Glenneyre Circle, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,015
965 Registry Blvd 106- 1 bedroom - If you're going to be spending a lot of time at home, you may want to be here in this lovely 1-bedroom condo with private courtyard and patio. Everything is included and its beautifully furnished.
408 walnut drive
408 Walnut Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1801 sqft
408 walnut drive saint johns TOWNHOME 3/3 1800 FT - Property Id: 304383 TOWNHOME RENTAL 10A SCHOOLS ALL THE WAY AROUND PRESERVE IN BACK SCREEN TENANTS WITH $40 APPLICATION MUST BEFORE SEEING Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
862 SOUTHERN CREEK DR
862 Southern Creek Drive, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1104 sqft
Check out this furnished amazing updated townhome with a pool & park inside the community! This unit features 2 Master Bedrooms with En Suite Baths ~ Walk In Closets ~ Laminate Floors ~ Open Concept ~ Breakfast Bar ~ Neutral Paint ~ AC ~ In Unit
1005 Bella Vista Blvd 305
1005 Bella Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Yearly Rental! This Condo Located In Beautiful Las Palmas Has 2 Bedrooms And 2 Full Baths. Enjoy The Privacy Of This 3rd Floor Condo And All The Amenities Las Palmas Has To Offer.
2635 S PONTE VEDRA BLVD
2635 South Ponte Vedra Boulevard, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2808 sqft
This fully furnished stunning oceanfront vacation home is the epitome of luxury living. Located close to Ponte Vedra Beach & 11 miles from Historic St. Augustine.
