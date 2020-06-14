Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

104 Apartments for rent in World Golf Village, FL with garage

World Golf Village apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, bre... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
189 Adelanto Avenue
189 Adelanto Ave, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1605 sqft
~Available for Immediate Occupancy~Sophisticated, conveniently located 3 BR/2.5 Bath, 1605 sq. ft. town home! The beautifully equipped kitchen, spacious living/dining room and half bath are located downstairs.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
177 Hedgewood Drive
177 Hedgewood Drive, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2617 sqft
Isles of the World is a gated community that offers a unique style town home in World Golf Village! This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home is perfect for multi-generational families.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
154 Bloomfield Way
154 Bloomfield Way, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,146
2028 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
784 Wynfield Circle
784 Wynfield Circle, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1126 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,126 square feet.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
222 Buck Run Way
222 Buck Run Way, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2399 sqft
Samara Lakes Beauty! 4 Bedrooms,2.5 Baths And Over 2300 Sq Ft. Neat As A Pin And Ready For Move-in! Big Home With Great Floor Plan. Fabulous Over-sized Kitchen With Bakers Island. Located On Water With Lake Views From Back Covered Patio.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
438 CASA SEVILLA AVE
438 Casa Sevilla Avenue, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2308 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bath rental home. Tile and hardwood in main living area with, master bedroom and back guest bedroom en suite! Master bedroom has his and her closets and large bath with separate shower and garden tub.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
361 PALAZZO CIR
361 Palazzo Circle, World Golf Village, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2336 sqft
THE FLEMING II FLOOR PLAN IS WITH ALL THE ENCLOSED UPGRADES: TILE (WOOD LOOK) FLOORING IN ALL THE WET AREAS, WAINSCOTING ON THE CALIFORNIA ISLAND BREAKFAST BAR, CROWN MOLDING IN SEVERAL ROOMS, VENTED FABER HOOD IN THE KITCHEN, GAS LINE FOR THE

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
13 LA PAZ WAY
13 La Paza Way, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1643 sqft
Location, location, location! You can't beat the great location of this wonderful culdesac town home just one mile to I-95, minutes from from the St.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1375 CASTLE PINES CIR
1375 Castle Pines Circle, World Golf Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2105 sqft
Check out this fantastic 55+ community with great amenities. Fitness center, tennis, sauna, billiards and 2 beautiful pools to cool off in during those hot summer months. Currently occupied and available for an early June move in.
Results within 1 mile of World Golf Village

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
100 Athens Drive
100 Athens Drive, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2262 sqft
This 4-bedroom, 3-bath home! The beautifully designed exterior has stacked stone accents, professional landscaping and a 3-car garage with a paver driveway.
Results within 5 miles of World Golf Village
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
145 Units Available
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1286 sqft
The Elysian offers residents the exclusive lifestyle experience of the St Johns Beachwalk resort community and the ease of low-maintenance, luxury apartment living.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
156 Nelson Lane
156 Nelson Lane, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1611 sqft
Durbin Crossing - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with an attached 1 car garage located in desirable St. Johns County in Durbin Crossing! Resort style amenities! Owner firm on ''No Pets'' (RLNE4027734)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1205 Matengo Circle
1205 Matengo Circle, St. Johns County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3201 sqft
St. Johns Forest - POOL HOME! This is a 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2 car attached garage single family pool home located in the St. Johns Forest community.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
756 REMBRANDT AVE
756 Rembrandt Avenue, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1620 sqft
Great home in St Johns County School district. Students attend Valley Ridge Academy and Nease. 3 bedrooms 2 baths all on one floor. 15 minutes to the beach. Close to shopping and restaurants.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
157 Otero Pt
157 Otero Pt, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2050 sqft
Available 07/15! Stunning Lennar Home comes with 3 beds, 2 baths, and 2 car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
51 Silver Creek Plaza
51 Silver Creek Place, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1928 sqft
Available 06/10 This Beautiful home in Creekside has 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath and 2 car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
427 CONVEX LN
427 Convex Lane, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1763 sqft
Rental available in Beacon Lake for almost Brand New 3/2 One Story Mattamy Home, built in 2019. Located on peaceful pond. Zoned for St. Johns School district. Ready immediately for 12 month lease.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2379 W CLOVELLY LN
2379 West Clovelly Lane, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2725 sqft
Come home to South Hampton-spacious two story home nestled on golf course w/three car garage. Kitchen open to great room w/windows galore & french door to covered patio.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
377 RICHMOND DR
377 Richmond Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1620 sqft
Less than five years old, this town-home is ready for YOU! Over 1600 square feet and a two car garage. Large Family area that is open to the kitchen and eating space in kitchen. HUGE food prep island, granite counters, extended 42 in cabinets.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
388 RICHMOND DR
388 Richmond Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom town-home with 1 car garage is located in highly desirable community in St. Johns County. This unit is very clean & well maintained.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2707 ARUNDEL LN
2707 Arundel Lane, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2054 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with an attached 3 car garage located in the South Hampton community in desirable St. Johns County! Landlord is replacing all carpet to laminate wood floors.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
151 CARIBBEAN PL
151 Caribbean Place, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3228 sqft
Luxury home in Beachwalk for rent! 4 Bed, 3.5 bath, oversized 2 1/2 car garage. 2 story home with Master Bedroom on ground floor. This home offers the Trinidad floor plan backing up to a nature preserve.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1632 AUSTIN LN
1632 Austin Lane, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1772 sqft
Great view of golf course across street. Private Fenced back yard, screened porch, formal dining. Newer Carpet! Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, closet Pantry, dishwasher, disposal and refrigerator . Sitting area with fireplace off master bedroom.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2245 W CLOVELLY LN
2245 South Landguard Road, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2289 sqft
Coming soon! This beautiful home located in the South Hampton neighborhood will be available for rent soon. Enjoy 2289 square feet of living space featuring a living room, separate dining room, and a wood-burning fireplace.
City Guide for World Golf Village, FL

"Eat, Drink, and be Murray!" The Murray Brothers Caddyshack, made famous by the 1980 film bearing the same name, is one of the foremost attractions in World Golf Village, second only to the World Golf Hall of Fame.

With roughly 12,310 people living in an area of 26.86 miles (2010 U.S. Census data), World Golf Village is largely uninhabited, but only because a large portion of the landscape is taken up by greens and fairways. With two championship golf courses, the King & Bear and Slammer & Squire, the area is quite popular among golf aficionados. As a result, the cost of apartments for rent tends to be on the steeper side. However, if you can handle the cost, this area is amazing to live in. With plenty of shops, a never-ending stream of visitors and all the golf you could ask for, it's hard to say no to moving here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in World Golf Village, FL

World Golf Village apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

