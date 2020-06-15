Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool online portal

1881 Enterprise Avenue Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 3BR/2BA Heritage Landing Home - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED BY TENANTS AND CAN ONLY BE VIEWED VIRTUALLY DUE TO COVID-19. HOME MAY BE VIEWED IN PERSON AFTER AN APPLICATION IS SUBMITTED AND APPROVED. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING.



VIRTUAL 360 TOUR: https://agifford-giffordproperties-com.vr-360-tour.com/e/Pb0BcoB7kAo/e



- AVAILABLE JULY 2020

- LAWN CARE INCLUDED!



This gorgeous Heritage Landing home features an upgraded eat-in kitchen w/ stainless appliances & gas cooking, spacious dining and family room combo, covered porch, washer/dryer, whole house water ionizer and much more!



Heritage Landing features twin swimming pools with water jets, a huge water slide, multi-use ballroom, a fitness room and more!



This property is professionally managed by Gifford Properties & Management and comes with our Renters Benefits Package, which includes HVAC filters delivered monthly to the property, free ACH online rent payments, online resident portal and online maintenance requests.



(RLNE3194249)