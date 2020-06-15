All apartments in World Golf Village
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1881 Enterprise Avenue

1881 Enterprise Avenue · (888) 870-5070 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1881 Enterprise Avenue, World Golf Village, FL 32092

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1881 Enterprise Avenue · Avail. Jul 3

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1491 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
online portal
1881 Enterprise Avenue Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 3BR/2BA Heritage Landing Home - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED BY TENANTS AND CAN ONLY BE VIEWED VIRTUALLY DUE TO COVID-19. HOME MAY BE VIEWED IN PERSON AFTER AN APPLICATION IS SUBMITTED AND APPROVED. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING.

VIRTUAL 360 TOUR: https://agifford-giffordproperties-com.vr-360-tour.com/e/Pb0BcoB7kAo/e

- AVAILABLE JULY 2020
- LAWN CARE INCLUDED!

This gorgeous Heritage Landing home features an upgraded eat-in kitchen w/ stainless appliances & gas cooking, spacious dining and family room combo, covered porch, washer/dryer, whole house water ionizer and much more!

Heritage Landing features twin swimming pools with water jets, a huge water slide, multi-use ballroom, a fitness room and more!

This property is professionally managed by Gifford Properties & Management and comes with our Renters Benefits Package, which includes HVAC filters delivered monthly to the property, free ACH online rent payments, online resident portal and online maintenance requests.

(RLNE3194249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1881 Enterprise Avenue have any available units?
1881 Enterprise Avenue has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1881 Enterprise Avenue have?
Some of 1881 Enterprise Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1881 Enterprise Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1881 Enterprise Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1881 Enterprise Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1881 Enterprise Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1881 Enterprise Avenue offer parking?
No, 1881 Enterprise Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1881 Enterprise Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1881 Enterprise Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1881 Enterprise Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1881 Enterprise Avenue has a pool.
Does 1881 Enterprise Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1881 Enterprise Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1881 Enterprise Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1881 Enterprise Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1881 Enterprise Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1881 Enterprise Avenue has units with air conditioning.
