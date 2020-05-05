All apartments in World Golf Village
Last updated May 5 2020 at 10:18 PM

177 Hedgewood Drive

177 Hedgewood Drive · (904) 373-1700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

177 Hedgewood Drive, World Golf Village, FL 32092

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 2617 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
Isles of the World is a gated community that offers a unique style town home in World Golf Village! This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home is perfect for multi-generational families. Main house has living/dining room, spacious master suite with over-sized en suite bath that includes garden tub, standing shower, his/her sinks, spacious closet and water closet, beautiful eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, half bath, separate laundry room, courtyard and lanai on first floor. The master suite and kitchen both overlook a tranquil lake and preservation.

The second floor has 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets and 2 baths, one of which has an en suite bath, and a large additional living area/loft.

Guest Suite Studio over two car garage includes a full bath, walk-in closet, coffee bar and mini refrigerator. Newly installed carpet and neutral paint throughout. Residents have access to the King and Bear Amenities, excluding golf. Pets are NOT permitted.

Application Fee: $50.00 per person over the age of 18
***Only listing company applications are accepted***
Security Deposit: $2300.00
Processing Fee: $125.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 Hedgewood Drive have any available units?
177 Hedgewood Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 177 Hedgewood Drive have?
Some of 177 Hedgewood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 177 Hedgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
177 Hedgewood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 Hedgewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 177 Hedgewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in World Golf Village.
Does 177 Hedgewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 177 Hedgewood Drive does offer parking.
Does 177 Hedgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 177 Hedgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 Hedgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 177 Hedgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 177 Hedgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 177 Hedgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 177 Hedgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 177 Hedgewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 177 Hedgewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 177 Hedgewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
