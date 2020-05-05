177 Hedgewood Drive

Amenities

Isles of the World is a gated community that offers a unique style town home in World Golf Village! This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home is perfect for multi-generational families. Main house has living/dining room, spacious master suite with over-sized en suite bath that includes garden tub, standing shower, his/her sinks, spacious closet and water closet, beautiful eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, half bath, separate laundry room, courtyard and lanai on first floor. The master suite and kitchen both overlook a tranquil lake and preservation.



The second floor has 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets and 2 baths, one of which has an en suite bath, and a large additional living area/loft.



Guest Suite Studio over two car garage includes a full bath, walk-in closet, coffee bar and mini refrigerator. Newly installed carpet and neutral paint throughout. Residents have access to the King and Bear Amenities, excluding golf. Pets are NOT permitted.



Application Fee: $50.00 per person over the age of 18

***Only listing company applications are accepted***

Security Deposit: $2300.00

Processing Fee: $125.00

