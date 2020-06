Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location, location, location! You can't beat the great location of this wonderful culdesac town home just one mile to I-95, minutes from from the St.Augustine outlet malls, great schools and beaches! Upgrades throughout include tile flooring in the living area and granite countertops, kitchen bar wall tiled with lights, custom closet shelving in the master bedroom and extra shelves in the garage. Freshly painted!