Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

231 Sandlewood Trail Available 07/01/20 Great location in this Winter Park Community! - This spacious 3 story townhouse has 3 bed with private bathroom on each total of 3 and half bath ; Tile floors downstairs and new carpet upstairs. Fresh new paint. This Quite community offers a nice pool and nice park to walk your dog in Winter Park just minutes from Maitland.



(RLNE3312394)