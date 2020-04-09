1367 Orchid Ave,

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters carport recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Cute and Clean 2/1 Bungalow in Winter Park - Super location with a walkable score of 89 most errand can be accomplished on foot, close to Mead Gardens, walking distance to Park Ave and Rollins. This updated home is bright and airy modern paint colors, plus has a lot of charm. Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances along with granite counter tops. Spacious living room with newer laminate flooring through out the home. Updated bathroom with shower tub. Ceiling fans along with a newer ac unit which will help keep the home cool and yet maintain lower electric bills.

A full size washer and dryer and carport to help protect your car from the elements. Contact Tara Chamberlain at 407-284-9466 top set an appointment to view this Winter Park gem.



RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

-2 years of Rental History

-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent

-No Evictions of any kind

-No Rental Collections of any kind

-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person



REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION

-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)



PROOF OF INCOME:

-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.

-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns

-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.

-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order..



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5854595)