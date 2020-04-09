All apartments in Winter Park
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

1367 Orchid Ave,

1367 Orchid Avenue · (407) 343-8137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1367 Orchid Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789
Garden Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1367 Orchid Ave, · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Cute and Clean 2/1 Bungalow in Winter Park - Super location with a walkable score of 89 most errand can be accomplished on foot, close to Mead Gardens, walking distance to Park Ave and Rollins. This updated home is bright and airy modern paint colors, plus has a lot of charm. Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances along with granite counter tops. Spacious living room with newer laminate flooring through out the home. Updated bathroom with shower tub. Ceiling fans along with a newer ac unit which will help keep the home cool and yet maintain lower electric bills.
A full size washer and dryer and carport to help protect your car from the elements. Contact Tara Chamberlain at 407-284-9466 top set an appointment to view this Winter Park gem.

RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
-2 years of Rental History
-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent
-No Evictions of any kind
-No Rental Collections of any kind
-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person

REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION
-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)

PROOF OF INCOME:
-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.
-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns
-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.
-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order..

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5854595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1367 Orchid Ave, have any available units?
1367 Orchid Ave, has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1367 Orchid Ave, have?
Some of 1367 Orchid Ave,'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1367 Orchid Ave, currently offering any rent specials?
1367 Orchid Ave, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1367 Orchid Ave, pet-friendly?
No, 1367 Orchid Ave, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1367 Orchid Ave, offer parking?
Yes, 1367 Orchid Ave, does offer parking.
Does 1367 Orchid Ave, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1367 Orchid Ave, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1367 Orchid Ave, have a pool?
No, 1367 Orchid Ave, does not have a pool.
Does 1367 Orchid Ave, have accessible units?
No, 1367 Orchid Ave, does not have accessible units.
Does 1367 Orchid Ave, have units with dishwashers?
No, 1367 Orchid Ave, does not have units with dishwashers.
