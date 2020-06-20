All apartments in Winter Haven
689 Lake Howard Dr NW 4E
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

689 Lake Howard Dr NW 4E

689 Lake Howard Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

689 Lake Howard Drive Northwest, Winter Haven, FL 33880

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
internet access
Location, location location. Townhouse. - Property Id: 284376

Beautiful move in ready 2 story townhouse. Fifty five plus community. All new first floor flooring with vinyl travertine look kamubate. Stairlift included as well as all wall coverings. The location is a shopper and diners dream. Additionally, hospital is less than 5 miles. Located in Central Florida. Two swimming pools that allow you to soak up the beautiful rays of the sun. Brand new furnishings surround the pool..Clubhouse for activities. Close to Legoland, and less than an hour to Disney and Orlando airport. Private fenced in courtyard. Great neighbors. Approximately two hours to the gorgeous Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic Ocean. Across the street from Lake Howard, part of the Chain of Lakes. Rent includes building insurance and all outside maintenance and covered carport.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284376
Property Id 284376

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5795885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 689 Lake Howard Dr NW 4E have any available units?
689 Lake Howard Dr NW 4E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Haven, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Haven, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 689 Lake Howard Dr NW 4E have?
Some of 689 Lake Howard Dr NW 4E's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 689 Lake Howard Dr NW 4E currently offering any rent specials?
689 Lake Howard Dr NW 4E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 689 Lake Howard Dr NW 4E pet-friendly?
No, 689 Lake Howard Dr NW 4E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Haven.
Does 689 Lake Howard Dr NW 4E offer parking?
Yes, 689 Lake Howard Dr NW 4E does offer parking.
Does 689 Lake Howard Dr NW 4E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 689 Lake Howard Dr NW 4E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 689 Lake Howard Dr NW 4E have a pool?
Yes, 689 Lake Howard Dr NW 4E has a pool.
Does 689 Lake Howard Dr NW 4E have accessible units?
No, 689 Lake Howard Dr NW 4E does not have accessible units.
Does 689 Lake Howard Dr NW 4E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 689 Lake Howard Dr NW 4E has units with dishwashers.
