689 Lake Howard Dr NW 4E

Beautiful move in ready 2 story townhouse. Fifty five plus community. All new first floor flooring with vinyl travertine look kamubate. Stairlift included as well as all wall coverings. The location is a shopper and diners dream. Additionally, hospital is less than 5 miles. Located in Central Florida. Two swimming pools that allow you to soak up the beautiful rays of the sun. Brand new furnishings surround the pool..Clubhouse for activities. Close to Legoland, and less than an hour to Disney and Orlando airport. Private fenced in courtyard. Great neighbors. Approximately two hours to the gorgeous Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic Ocean. Across the street from Lake Howard, part of the Chain of Lakes. Rent includes building insurance and all outside maintenance and covered carport.

No Pets Allowed



