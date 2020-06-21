Rent Calculator
231 Quentin Ave. NW
231 Quentin Avenue Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
231 Quentin Avenue Northwest, Winter Haven, FL 33881
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
231 Quentin NW, Winterhaven - Single Family Home, new vinyl plank flooring, New ROOF, Paint, kitchen, bath, deck and window AC units. No carpets.
(RLNE5844228)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 231 Quentin Ave. NW have any available units?
231 Quentin Ave. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Winter Haven, FL
.
How much is rent in Winter Haven, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Winter Haven Rent Report
.
What amenities does 231 Quentin Ave. NW have?
Some of 231 Quentin Ave. NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 231 Quentin Ave. NW currently offering any rent specials?
231 Quentin Ave. NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Quentin Ave. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 Quentin Ave. NW is pet friendly.
Does 231 Quentin Ave. NW offer parking?
No, 231 Quentin Ave. NW does not offer parking.
Does 231 Quentin Ave. NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Quentin Ave. NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Quentin Ave. NW have a pool?
No, 231 Quentin Ave. NW does not have a pool.
Does 231 Quentin Ave. NW have accessible units?
No, 231 Quentin Ave. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Quentin Ave. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 Quentin Ave. NW does not have units with dishwashers.
