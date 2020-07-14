All apartments in Winter Garden
Winterwoods
Winterwoods

15300 W Colonial Dr · (407) 374-1912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15300 W Colonial Dr, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Winterwoods.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
online portal
Welcome to Winterwoods, apartments in Winter Garden, FL. Rest easy knowing you will be in a great neighborhood with convenient access to all that Winter Garden has to offer. Our single-story, garden-style West Winter Garden apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Winter Garden near Fowler Groves Winter Garden Village.

Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Winterwoods is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, highways, major Winter Garden employers, and easy access to public transportation.

Not only are our West Winter Garden apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Winterwoods is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $59 per applicant
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: $250-$750 Non Refundable. Based on credit.
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water, Sewer & Trash are a flat rate. $42 for a studio, $56 for a one bedroom & $71 for a two bedroom.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $255 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $17 per pet
restrictions: Non aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Two parking spots per resident.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Winterwoods have any available units?
Winterwoods doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does Winterwoods have?
Some of Winterwoods's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Winterwoods currently offering any rent specials?
Winterwoods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Winterwoods pet-friendly?
Yes, Winterwoods is pet friendly.
Does Winterwoods offer parking?
Yes, Winterwoods offers parking.
Does Winterwoods have units with washers and dryers?
No, Winterwoods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Winterwoods have a pool?
No, Winterwoods does not have a pool.
Does Winterwoods have accessible units?
Yes, Winterwoods has accessible units.
Does Winterwoods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Winterwoods has units with dishwashers.
Does Winterwoods have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Winterwoods has units with air conditioning.
