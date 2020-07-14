Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance online portal

Welcome to Winterwoods, apartments in Winter Garden, FL. Rest easy knowing you will be in a great neighborhood with convenient access to all that Winter Garden has to offer. Our single-story, garden-style West Winter Garden apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Winter Garden near Fowler Groves Winter Garden Village.



Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Winterwoods is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, highways, major Winter Garden employers, and easy access to public transportation.



Not only are our West Winter Garden apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Winterwoods is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.