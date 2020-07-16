805 BENDING OAK TRAIL

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with a one car garage available in the desired Oaks Of Brandy Lake community. This community is nearby historic downtown Winter Garden. Winter Garden is one of the most desirable cities in the Central Florida area. Enjoy shopping, dining, the farmers market and all the events that Downtown Winter Garden has to offer. The first level has an open floor plan, the bedrooms are upstairs. The owners suite features a large walk in closet and tray ceilings. Hurry, this will not last. Available 9/1/2020