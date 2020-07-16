All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

805 BENDING OAK TRAIL

805 Bending Oak Trail · (786) 205-5322
Location

805 Bending Oak Trail, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1562 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with a one car garage available in the desired Oaks Of Brandy Lake community. This community is nearby historic downtown Winter Garden. Winter Garden is one of the most desirable cities in the Central Florida area. Enjoy shopping, dining, the farmers market and all the events that Downtown Winter Garden has to offer. The first level has an open floor plan, the bedrooms are upstairs. The owners suite features a large walk in closet and tray ceilings. Hurry, this will not last. Available 9/1/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 BENDING OAK TRAIL have any available units?
805 BENDING OAK TRAIL has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 805 BENDING OAK TRAIL have?
Some of 805 BENDING OAK TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 BENDING OAK TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
805 BENDING OAK TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 BENDING OAK TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 805 BENDING OAK TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 805 BENDING OAK TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 805 BENDING OAK TRAIL offers parking.
Does 805 BENDING OAK TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 BENDING OAK TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 BENDING OAK TRAIL have a pool?
No, 805 BENDING OAK TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 805 BENDING OAK TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 805 BENDING OAK TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 805 BENDING OAK TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 BENDING OAK TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 805 BENDING OAK TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 BENDING OAK TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
