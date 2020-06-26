760 WILLETT DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Gorgeous 5 bedrooms 3 baths Winter Garden Pool home, two Story home with a Huge Loft to watch your movies on the big screen. Bring your projector to view movies with the family or relax by the beautiful screened in pool with a covered patio which includes a stand for an outdoor TV, a Patio table with chairs and umbrella included. Backyard is fenced around. Separate but open living and dining area. The Kitchen has granite counter tops with beautiful backsplash. All stainless still appliances including a microwave. Eye catching stained cupboards. One bedroom and bathroom downstairs and 4 upstairs. Master bedroom is huge with space available for a reading couch. Very large custom walk in closet. Enter the French doors into the Master bathroom which has a shower stall and separate Soaking tub. His and her sink. Utility room next to the bedroom on the first floor. Washer and Dryer not included. Adorable neighborhood few minutes away from the Winter Garden Village with lots of shopping and restaurants. Pool, lawn and Pest control service is included.