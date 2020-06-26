All apartments in Winter Garden
Winter Garden, FL
760 WILLETT DRIVE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

760 WILLETT DRIVE

760 Willett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

760 Willett Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gorgeous 5 bedrooms 3 baths Winter Garden Pool home, two Story home with a Huge Loft to watch your movies on the big screen. Bring your projector to view movies with the family or relax by the beautiful screened in pool with a covered patio which includes a stand for an outdoor TV, a Patio table with chairs and umbrella included. Backyard is fenced around. Separate but open living and dining area. The Kitchen has granite counter tops with beautiful backsplash. All stainless still appliances including a microwave. Eye catching stained cupboards. One bedroom and bathroom downstairs and 4 upstairs. Master bedroom is huge with space available for a reading couch. Very large custom walk in closet. Enter the French doors into the Master bathroom which has a shower stall and separate Soaking tub. His and her sink. Utility room next to the bedroom on the first floor. Washer and Dryer not included. Adorable neighborhood few minutes away from the Winter Garden Village with lots of shopping and restaurants. Pool, lawn and Pest control service is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 WILLETT DRIVE have any available units?
760 WILLETT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 760 WILLETT DRIVE have?
Some of 760 WILLETT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 WILLETT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
760 WILLETT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 WILLETT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 760 WILLETT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 760 WILLETT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 760 WILLETT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 760 WILLETT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 760 WILLETT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 WILLETT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 760 WILLETT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 760 WILLETT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 760 WILLETT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 760 WILLETT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 760 WILLETT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 760 WILLETT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 760 WILLETT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
