Available now! Must See This Beautifully Oversized Single Family home in a Gated Community in Winter Garden. It Won't Last Long! This five bedroom, two bath was just modernized; stainless steel appliances, newer flooring, newer paint, newer cabinets and newer fixtures. Home boasts addition office room. This property is close to Hospital and Winter Garden Village Mall. Rental price includes Lawn Care. There is a bedroom with a full bathroom in the first floor. Schedule a showing today.