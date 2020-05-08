All apartments in Winter Garden
680 ORANGE BELT LOOP
680 ORANGE BELT LOOP

680 Orange Belt Loop · No Longer Available
Location

680 Orange Belt Loop, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Courtlea Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
This brand new townhouse is walking distance to downtown Winter Garden's shops, dining and entertainment. Looking to get your nature fix? The West Orange Trail is literally just across the street.
The unit itself was just built a couple of months ago and features modern appliances, including an on-demand hot water heater, a washer and dryer, fashionable faux wood ceramic tile, a spacious, screened in, inner sanctuary and a two car garage.
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome is the perfect blend of modern construction and efficiencies, small town location and accessibility. You are just minutes from downtown Orlando, theme parks and world renowned shopping and dining. Be minutes from everything but feel miles from ordinary. Reserve your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 ORANGE BELT LOOP have any available units?
680 ORANGE BELT LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 680 ORANGE BELT LOOP have?
Some of 680 ORANGE BELT LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 680 ORANGE BELT LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
680 ORANGE BELT LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 ORANGE BELT LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 680 ORANGE BELT LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 680 ORANGE BELT LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 680 ORANGE BELT LOOP offers parking.
Does 680 ORANGE BELT LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 680 ORANGE BELT LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 ORANGE BELT LOOP have a pool?
No, 680 ORANGE BELT LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 680 ORANGE BELT LOOP have accessible units?
No, 680 ORANGE BELT LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 680 ORANGE BELT LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 680 ORANGE BELT LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 680 ORANGE BELT LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 680 ORANGE BELT LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
