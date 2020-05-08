680 ORANGE BELT LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This brand new townhouse is walking distance to downtown Winter Garden's shops, dining and entertainment. Looking to get your nature fix? The West Orange Trail is literally just across the street.

The unit itself was just built a couple of months ago and features modern appliances, including an on-demand hot water heater, a washer and dryer, fashionable faux wood ceramic tile, a spacious, screened in, inner sanctuary and a two car garage.

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome is the perfect blend of modern construction and efficiencies, small town location and accessibility. You are just minutes from downtown Orlando, theme parks and world renowned shopping and dining. Be minutes from everything but feel miles from ordinary. Reserve your showing today!