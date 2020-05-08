All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:13 AM

468 WEST PLANT ST

468 Plant Street · (407) 625-4558
Location

468 Plant Street, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15A · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2083 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available now for a quick move-in! This Plant Street unit is a one-of-a-kind live/work/play townhome for approved businesses. Magnificent open floor plan features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths of modern farmhouse style with an urban flair. Unique layout, architectural details and craftsmanship, 2-car garage, upgrades galore and steps away from Plant Street Market! Winter Garden has a thriving community of small businesses and one of Central Florida’s premiere shopping centers, Winter Garden Village at Fowlers Grove, only minutes away. Great restaurants & shops, a golf cart accessible historic downtown with cobblestone brick streets and proximity to airport, attractions and easy access to 429, Turnpike and I-4 has made Historic Winter Garden one of the most desirable communities in Central Florida. Locate your home and approved business here today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 468 WEST PLANT ST have any available units?
468 WEST PLANT ST has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 468 WEST PLANT ST have?
Some of 468 WEST PLANT ST's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 468 WEST PLANT ST currently offering any rent specials?
468 WEST PLANT ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 468 WEST PLANT ST pet-friendly?
No, 468 WEST PLANT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 468 WEST PLANT ST offer parking?
Yes, 468 WEST PLANT ST does offer parking.
Does 468 WEST PLANT ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 468 WEST PLANT ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 468 WEST PLANT ST have a pool?
No, 468 WEST PLANT ST does not have a pool.
Does 468 WEST PLANT ST have accessible units?
No, 468 WEST PLANT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 468 WEST PLANT ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 468 WEST PLANT ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 468 WEST PLANT ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 468 WEST PLANT ST does not have units with air conditioning.
