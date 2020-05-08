468 WEST PLANT ST

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available now for a quick move-in! This Plant Street unit is a one-of-a-kind live/work/play townhome for approved businesses. Magnificent open floor plan features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths of modern farmhouse style with an urban flair. Unique layout, architectural details and craftsmanship, 2-car garage, upgrades galore and steps away from Plant Street Market! Winter Garden has a thriving community of small businesses and one of Central Florida’s premiere shopping centers, Winter Garden Village at Fowlers Grove, only minutes away. Great restaurants & shops, a golf cart accessible historic downtown with cobblestone brick streets and proximity to airport, attractions and easy access to 429, Turnpike and I-4 has made Historic Winter Garden one of the most desirable communities in Central Florida. Locate your home and approved business here today!