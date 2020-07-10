1841 EAGLE BEAM ROAD

Amenities

This beautiful 3 beds/2 full & 1 half baths home has everything you need. First floor has a freshly painted kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and laundry closet with washer and dryer. Porcelain tile throughout the first floor makes it easy to clean. Second floor is fully carpeted and has 2 bathrooms (master bath has double sink, both with tub/shower combo) and a large loft area. All rooms have lighted ceiling fans and blinds. There is also a spacious fenced backyard with a welcoming patio. The community has a new enhanced playground/park, ballfield and basketball courts. The property is located in a good area with schools, stores (publix, target), pharmacies (cvs, walgreens) and major roads (Turnpike, SR 429) nearby. Available August 1st.