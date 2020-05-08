All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:35 AM

1631 Sherbourne Street

1631 Sherbourne Street · (407) 855-0331
Location

1631 Sherbourne Street, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1631 Sherbourne Street · Avail. Aug 4

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1709 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1631 Sherbourne Street Available 08/04/20 Spacious 3/2.5 Home with 2 Car Garage in Stone Creek, Winter Garden! - Spacious 3/2.5 Home with 2 Car Garage in Stone Creek, Winter Garden! Will be available 8/4/20! This home has a nice eat in kitchen and tile throughout the first floor. Bright open floor plan, all bedrooms are upstairs with carpet throughout, including a loft area and laundry room with washer and dryer. Screened patio and just minutes away from shops and restaurants, located close to Turnpike and the 429. Only small to medium pets will be considered.

(RLNE2239260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 Sherbourne Street have any available units?
1631 Sherbourne Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1631 Sherbourne Street have?
Some of 1631 Sherbourne Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 Sherbourne Street currently offering any rent specials?
1631 Sherbourne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 Sherbourne Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1631 Sherbourne Street is pet friendly.
Does 1631 Sherbourne Street offer parking?
Yes, 1631 Sherbourne Street offers parking.
Does 1631 Sherbourne Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1631 Sherbourne Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 Sherbourne Street have a pool?
No, 1631 Sherbourne Street does not have a pool.
Does 1631 Sherbourne Street have accessible units?
No, 1631 Sherbourne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 Sherbourne Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1631 Sherbourne Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1631 Sherbourne Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1631 Sherbourne Street does not have units with air conditioning.
