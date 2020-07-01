1582 SCARLET OAK LOOP

Amenities
This beautiful 3/2.5 condo sits in the gated community of Tucker Oaks and has a peaceful view of the pond and fountain. The home features an open floor plan, inside utility room, and a large two car garage. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom overlooks pond, with large walk in closet. Tucker Oaks offers a community pool, two playgrounds, basketball courts, and a gated dog park. This condo is located less than three miles from Downtown Winter Garden, four and a half miles from The Grove at Winter Garden Villages, and easy access to all major highways. You don't want to miss this opportunity!