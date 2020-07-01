1582 SCARLET OAK LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park parking playground pool garage

This beautiful 3/2.5 condo sits in the gated community of Tucker Oaks and has a peaceful view of the pond and fountain. The home features an open floor plan, inside utility room, and a large two car garage. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom overlooks pond, with large walk in closet. Tucker Oaks offers a community pool, two playgrounds, basketball courts, and a gated dog park. This condo is located less than three miles from Downtown Winter Garden, four and a half miles from The Grove at Winter Garden Villages, and easy access to all major highways. You don't want to miss this opportunity!