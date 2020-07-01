All apartments in Winter Garden
Winter Garden, FL
1582 SCARLET OAK LOOP
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:54 AM

1582 SCARLET OAK LOOP

1582 Scarlet Oak Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1582 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Tucker Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
This beautiful 3/2.5 condo sits in the gated community of Tucker Oaks and has a peaceful view of the pond and fountain. The home features an open floor plan, inside utility room, and a large two car garage. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom overlooks pond, with large walk in closet. Tucker Oaks offers a community pool, two playgrounds, basketball courts, and a gated dog park. This condo is located less than three miles from Downtown Winter Garden, four and a half miles from The Grove at Winter Garden Villages, and easy access to all major highways. You don't want to miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1582 SCARLET OAK LOOP have any available units?
1582 SCARLET OAK LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1582 SCARLET OAK LOOP have?
Some of 1582 SCARLET OAK LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1582 SCARLET OAK LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
1582 SCARLET OAK LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1582 SCARLET OAK LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 1582 SCARLET OAK LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 1582 SCARLET OAK LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 1582 SCARLET OAK LOOP offers parking.
Does 1582 SCARLET OAK LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1582 SCARLET OAK LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1582 SCARLET OAK LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 1582 SCARLET OAK LOOP has a pool.
Does 1582 SCARLET OAK LOOP have accessible units?
No, 1582 SCARLET OAK LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 1582 SCARLET OAK LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1582 SCARLET OAK LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 1582 SCARLET OAK LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 1582 SCARLET OAK LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

