15641 BOGGY OAK CIRCLE

Built in 2010, this beautiful move in ready 1,544 sq.ft two story townhouse with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and two car garage is located in the lovely, gated community of Tucker Oaks in Winter Garden. Spacious living, dining, and open kitchen combination features, volume ceilings, all kitchen appliances included and screened lanai. Split bedrooms are laminated and the master suite includes a large walk-in closet. Beautiful laminated and ceramic tile floors throughout the first floor. The gated Tucker Oaks community offers a pool, walking paths, basketball courts, bar-b-que area, playground, and pet park along with easy access to Hwy 50, Florida's Turnpike, and the 429. NO PETS ALLOWED.