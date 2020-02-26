All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15641 BOGGY OAK CIRCLE

15641 Boggy Oak Circle · No Longer Available
Location

15641 Boggy Oak Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Tucker Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
Built in 2010, this beautiful move in ready 1,544 sq.ft two story townhouse with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and two car garage is located in the lovely, gated community of Tucker Oaks in Winter Garden. Spacious living, dining, and open kitchen combination features, volume ceilings, all kitchen appliances included and screened lanai. Split bedrooms are laminated and the master suite includes a large walk-in closet. Beautiful laminated and ceramic tile floors throughout the first floor. The gated Tucker Oaks community offers a pool, walking paths, basketball courts, bar-b-que area, playground, and pet park along with easy access to Hwy 50, Florida's Turnpike, and the 429. NO PETS ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15641 BOGGY OAK CIRCLE have any available units?
15641 BOGGY OAK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 15641 BOGGY OAK CIRCLE have?
Some of 15641 BOGGY OAK CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15641 BOGGY OAK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
15641 BOGGY OAK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15641 BOGGY OAK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15641 BOGGY OAK CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 15641 BOGGY OAK CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 15641 BOGGY OAK CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 15641 BOGGY OAK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15641 BOGGY OAK CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15641 BOGGY OAK CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 15641 BOGGY OAK CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 15641 BOGGY OAK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 15641 BOGGY OAK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 15641 BOGGY OAK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15641 BOGGY OAK CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15641 BOGGY OAK CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15641 BOGGY OAK CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
