15505 Belle Meade Drive

Stunning best describes this 6 bedroom 5 bath home with plenty of space. This home is energy star certified and has a beautiful view of the water in this gated community. You will find stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the large kitchen and custom crown molding and tray ceilings throughout. There are also bonus areas that could be used for theatre or game room. This home also features 2 master suites.



HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

