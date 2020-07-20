All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated September 3 2019 at 11:05 PM

15505 Belle Meade Drive

15505 Belle Meade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15505 Belle Meade Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Stunning best describes this 6 bedroom 5 bath home with plenty of space. This home is energy star certified and has a beautiful view of the water in this gated community. You will find stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the large kitchen and custom crown molding and tray ceilings throughout. There are also bonus areas that could be used for theatre or game room. This home also features 2 master suites.

HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15505 Belle Meade Drive have any available units?
15505 Belle Meade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 15505 Belle Meade Drive have?
Some of 15505 Belle Meade Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15505 Belle Meade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15505 Belle Meade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15505 Belle Meade Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15505 Belle Meade Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15505 Belle Meade Drive offer parking?
No, 15505 Belle Meade Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15505 Belle Meade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15505 Belle Meade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15505 Belle Meade Drive have a pool?
No, 15505 Belle Meade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15505 Belle Meade Drive have accessible units?
No, 15505 Belle Meade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15505 Belle Meade Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15505 Belle Meade Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15505 Belle Meade Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15505 Belle Meade Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
