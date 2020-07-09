1546 BROKEN OAK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool dog park

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court dog park parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Look no more! You have just found your home. This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath with 1 car garage condo. No Carpets!!! Open floor plan with a living room/dining room combo. No neighbors above you or below you. This one you can't miss! Located in the gated community of Tucker Oaks, featuring a huge community pool. basketball courts, playground, BBQ & picnic area, fenced dog park, and walking trails. Located very close to the turnpike, shopping, dining, and entertainment; directly off of HWY 50. Make an appointment to see it today!