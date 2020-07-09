All apartments in Winter Garden
1546 BROKEN OAK DRIVE
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:57 AM

1546 BROKEN OAK DRIVE

1546 Broken Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1546 Broken Oak Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Tucker Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Look no more! You have just found your home. This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath with 1 car garage condo. No Carpets!!! Open floor plan with a living room/dining room combo. No neighbors above you or below you. This one you can't miss! Located in the gated community of Tucker Oaks, featuring a huge community pool. basketball courts, playground, BBQ & picnic area, fenced dog park, and walking trails. Located very close to the turnpike, shopping, dining, and entertainment; directly off of HWY 50. Make an appointment to see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1546 BROKEN OAK DRIVE have any available units?
1546 BROKEN OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1546 BROKEN OAK DRIVE have?
Some of 1546 BROKEN OAK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1546 BROKEN OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1546 BROKEN OAK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1546 BROKEN OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1546 BROKEN OAK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1546 BROKEN OAK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1546 BROKEN OAK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1546 BROKEN OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1546 BROKEN OAK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1546 BROKEN OAK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1546 BROKEN OAK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1546 BROKEN OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1546 BROKEN OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1546 BROKEN OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1546 BROKEN OAK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1546 BROKEN OAK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1546 BROKEN OAK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

