1546 BROKEN OAK DRIVE

Amenities
Look no more! You have just found your home. This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath with 1 car garage condo. No Carpets!!! Open floor plan with a living room/dining room combo. No neighbors above you or below you. This one you can't miss! Located in the gated community of Tucker Oaks, featuring a huge community pool. basketball courts, playground, BBQ & picnic area, fenced dog park, and walking trails. Located very close to the turnpike, shopping, dining, and entertainment; directly off of HWY 50. Make an appointment to see it today!