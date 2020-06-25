All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:53 AM

15233 SUNRISE GROVE COURT

15233 Sunrise Grove Court · No Longer Available
Location

15233 Sunrise Grove Court, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Brand New Town Home ready to move, never been lived in, it has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in the gorgeous Gated community of Hickory Hammock. No rear neighbors just amazing view of the park and oak trees and John's Lake. Some of the features are: In the kitchen 42" (light-color) cabinets with crown molding, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances. Also on the first-floor dining and living area with half bath, patio glass doors. All bedrooms on the second floor the master bedroom has a beautiful view of the lake and park, huge walking closet and master bath with double sink, granite counter top, garden tub, and separate shower. Second bathroom with double sink and granite counter top. Neutral interior paint. Community Amenities are: Lakefront Community on John's
Lake with Large Dock, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Resort Style Pool, Tennis, Sand Volleyball, Walking Trails, Dog Park & Playground. Property is located very close to S.R. 429 that connects to the northeast to turnpike and S.R. 408., and to the south to U.S. 192, Kissimmee, Davenport, Clermont, and Tampa, to the west Avalon Rd. connects to US Rd 50 and to the southeast Avalon Rd., connects to Windermere, Disney World, and U.S 192, Davenport and Clermont. Fast approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15233 SUNRISE GROVE COURT have any available units?
15233 SUNRISE GROVE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 15233 SUNRISE GROVE COURT have?
Some of 15233 SUNRISE GROVE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15233 SUNRISE GROVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15233 SUNRISE GROVE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15233 SUNRISE GROVE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 15233 SUNRISE GROVE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 15233 SUNRISE GROVE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 15233 SUNRISE GROVE COURT offers parking.
Does 15233 SUNRISE GROVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15233 SUNRISE GROVE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15233 SUNRISE GROVE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 15233 SUNRISE GROVE COURT has a pool.
Does 15233 SUNRISE GROVE COURT have accessible units?
No, 15233 SUNRISE GROVE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15233 SUNRISE GROVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15233 SUNRISE GROVE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 15233 SUNRISE GROVE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 15233 SUNRISE GROVE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
