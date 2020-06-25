15233 SUNRISE GROVE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Brand New Town Home ready to move, never been lived in, it has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in the gorgeous Gated community of Hickory Hammock. No rear neighbors just amazing view of the park and oak trees and John's Lake. Some of the features are: In the kitchen 42" (light-color) cabinets with crown molding, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances. Also on the first-floor dining and living area with half bath, patio glass doors. All bedrooms on the second floor the master bedroom has a beautiful view of the lake and park, huge walking closet and master bath with double sink, granite counter top, garden tub, and separate shower. Second bathroom with double sink and granite counter top. Neutral interior paint. Community Amenities are: Lakefront Community on John's

Lake with Large Dock, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Resort Style Pool, Tennis, Sand Volleyball, Walking Trails, Dog Park & Playground. Property is located very close to S.R. 429 that connects to the northeast to turnpike and S.R. 408., and to the south to U.S. 192, Kissimmee, Davenport, Clermont, and Tampa, to the west Avalon Rd. connects to US Rd 50 and to the southeast Avalon Rd., connects to Windermere, Disney World, and U.S 192, Davenport and Clermont. Fast approval.