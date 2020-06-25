All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated April 4 2019 at 12:53 AM

15163 Spinnaker Cove Lane

15163 Spinnaker Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15163 Spinnaker Cove Lane, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Stoneybrook West

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
game room
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged.The lifestyle you've always dreamed of awaits in this exclusive GUARD GATED COMMUNITY with LAKE ACCESS! This amazing home showcases HIGH CEILINGS, NEW CARPET, an EAT IN AREA and plenty of entertainment space. The BRIGHT & AIRY KITCHEN features STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CENTER ISLAND, and a BREAKFAST BAR. SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN delivers a first floor MASTER SUITE with sliders leading to the screened lanai, an impressive OVERSIZED WALK IN CLOSET & a master bath boasting DUAL SINKS, CORNER GARDEN TUB and a walk in shower. Up the stairs a vast LOFT SPACE can be utilized as a game room, office, play room or anything thing you wish. Enjoy barbecues and family gatherings in the backyard with NO REAR NEIGHBORS or a cup of coffee watching the sunrise on the SCREENED LANAI. Located in historic Winter Garden, Stoneybrook West is a golf cart friendly community with access to Black Lake. Offering an active, family-friendly lifestyle with IMPRESSIVE AMENITIES including a PRIVATE BOAT RAMP, fishing pier, community pool, playground, sports courts including baseball, basketball, volleyball, pickleball, tennis, a wading pool, inline skating rink, arts & crafts room, boat ramp, fishing pier, fitness center, and a soccer field. Located just 1 mile from the Winter Garden Shopping Village, minutes from Downtown Winter Garden Pavillion and Farmers Market, the West Orange bike trail, SR 429 and SR 408. Fall in love with this well-designed dream home!

Listing Courtesy Of WEMERT GROUP REALTY LLC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15163 Spinnaker Cove Lane have any available units?
15163 Spinnaker Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 15163 Spinnaker Cove Lane have?
Some of 15163 Spinnaker Cove Lane's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15163 Spinnaker Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15163 Spinnaker Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15163 Spinnaker Cove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15163 Spinnaker Cove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15163 Spinnaker Cove Lane offer parking?
No, 15163 Spinnaker Cove Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15163 Spinnaker Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15163 Spinnaker Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15163 Spinnaker Cove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15163 Spinnaker Cove Lane has a pool.
Does 15163 Spinnaker Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 15163 Spinnaker Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15163 Spinnaker Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15163 Spinnaker Cove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15163 Spinnaker Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15163 Spinnaker Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
