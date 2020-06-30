Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1477 Priory Circle - Deposit $1695. Monthly Rent $1695. Available Now!



Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule your private showing.



Brand new carpet and interior paint in this is a beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse with a 2 car garage. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and overlooks the living room making it perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom is spacious and cozy. Conveniently located close to attractions, shops, restaurants and easy access to the turnpike.



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Must move in within 30 days of application approval. One year lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



Head northeast on Winter Garden Vineland Rd toward Glistening Blvd, Turn right onto Roper Rd, Follow Daniels Rd and Stoneybrook W Pkwy, Turn right onto Daniels Rd, Continue onto Winter Garden Vineland Rd, Turn right onto Stoneybrook W Pkwy, Keep right to stay on Stoneybrook W Pkwy, Turn right toward Priory Cir



Pets approved on a case by case basis with appropriate deposits/fees and Owner approval. $150 refundable deposit (per pet), $100 one time pet fee (per pet). Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.



