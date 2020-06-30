All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

1477 Priory Circle

1477 Priory Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1477 Priory Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Stoneybrook West

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1477 Priory Circle - Deposit $1695. Monthly Rent $1695. Available Now!

Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule your private showing.

Brand new carpet and interior paint in this is a beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse with a 2 car garage. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and overlooks the living room making it perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom is spacious and cozy. Conveniently located close to attractions, shops, restaurants and easy access to the turnpike.

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. One year lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

Driving Directions-
Head northeast on Winter Garden Vineland Rd toward Glistening Blvd, Turn right onto Roper Rd, Follow Daniels Rd and Stoneybrook W Pkwy, Turn right onto Daniels Rd, Continue onto Winter Garden Vineland Rd, Turn right onto Stoneybrook W Pkwy, Keep right to stay on Stoneybrook W Pkwy, Turn right toward Priory Cir

Pets approved on a case by case basis with appropriate deposits/fees and Owner approval. $150 refundable deposit (per pet), $100 one time pet fee (per pet). Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.

(RLNE5611202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1477 Priory Circle have any available units?
1477 Priory Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1477 Priory Circle have?
Some of 1477 Priory Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1477 Priory Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1477 Priory Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1477 Priory Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1477 Priory Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1477 Priory Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1477 Priory Circle offers parking.
Does 1477 Priory Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1477 Priory Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1477 Priory Circle have a pool?
No, 1477 Priory Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1477 Priory Circle have accessible units?
No, 1477 Priory Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1477 Priory Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1477 Priory Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1477 Priory Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1477 Priory Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

